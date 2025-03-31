LUG 2025 Conference April 1-2, 2025
Come to California for LUG 2025!
The annual Lustre User Group conference is the main forum for discussing the advantages and exciting changes coming to the open-source Lustre file system, its pivotal role in the High-Performance Computing (HPC) industry, and its expanding significance in the realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Join us for in-depth explorations of Lustre's latest iterations, featuring sessions ranging from standard configuration fundamentals to the intricacies of elite performance optimization. Connect, collaborate, and elevate your proficiency by networking with fellow Lustre enthusiasts and experts.
Platinum Sponsors
Venue and Schedule
The Opening Reception and the LUG’25 conference will take place at the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center, on the Stanford campus at 326 Galvez St, Stanford, CA 94305 (Map)
March 31, 2025
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - LUG’25 Opening Reception (dinner will be provided)
April 1, 2025
8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Breakfast
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. LUG’25 Day 1
5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Social Event with dinner
Barebottle Brewing Co in Menlo Park (Map)
Transportation will be provided
April 2, 2025
8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Breakfast
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. LUG’25 Day 2
Sponsorship Opportunities
Interested in sponsoring LUG'25? Please contact Megan Larko for sponsorship options and pricing.