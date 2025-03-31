Stanford
April 1-2, 2025

Lustre User Group Conference at Stanford

LUG 2025 Conference April 1-2, 2025

Come to California for LUG 2025!   

The annual Lustre User Group conference is the main forum for discussing the advantages and exciting changes coming to the open-source Lustre file system, its pivotal role in the High-Performance Computing (HPC) industry, and its expanding significance in the realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Join us for in-depth explorations of Lustre's latest iterations, featuring sessions ranging from standard configuration fundamentals to the intricacies of elite performance optimization. Connect, collaborate, and elevate your proficiency by networking with fellow Lustre enthusiasts and experts.

Platinum Sponsors

Gold Sponsor

Silver Sponsor

Venue and Schedule

The Opening Reception and the LUG’25 conference will take place at the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center, on the Stanford campus at 326 Galvez St, Stanford, CA 94305  (Map)

March 31, 2025

5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - LUG’25 Opening Reception (dinner will be provided)

April 1, 2025

8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Breakfast
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. LUG’25 Day 1
5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.  Social Event with dinner
Barebottle Brewing Co in Menlo Park (Map)
Transportation will be provided

April 2, 2025

8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Breakfast
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. LUG’25 Day 2

Full Agenda

Sponsorship Opportunities

Interested in sponsoring LUG'25? Please contact Megan Larko for sponsorship options and pricing.

The pool at the Palo Alto Sheraton hotel, the main hotel for LUG 2025

Sheraton Palo Alto Hotel

The Sheraton is our hotel partner for LUG'25. It is located near the CalTrain station, which has a free shuttle to Stanford's campus.

Our special rate of $339 per night may still be available if you call the hotel at (650) 328-2800. Request the Lustre User Group 2025 group rate.

Hotels

We know some attendees will want to spend a few extra days enjoying the Bay Area. San Francisco is a quick train ride away. If you would like to spend more time at the Sheraton, please contact Bree Price there to see if the LUG’25 rate can be extended. 

Other Convenient Hotels

Local Information